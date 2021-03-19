'Powerful Duo' Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson Unveil The First 'Loki' Poster; Watch

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It has Tom Hiddleston reprising his titular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Owen Wilson making his debut in the superhero universe as Mobius M. Mobius. Now, the two actors have unveiled the first Loki poster, showing their powerful duo.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson unveils first Loki poster

Marvel Studios has recently shared a video featuring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. In it, they share the first Loki poster in the honor of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere. After the poster reveal, Wilson expresses his excitement about being a part of the “powerful” duo. Hiddleston interrupts him and clarifies that he is a God and Wilson’s character is just a bureaucrat. Their banter has been liked by many MCU fans. Check out the video below.

Loki poster highlights the God of Mischief being captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). A collar that could probably keep the character in control is tied on his neck. However, Loki is still smiling, which hints that he might have some plans up his sleeves. The series will start streaming from June 11, 2021. Have a close look at the Loki poster below.

The God of Mischief is back and will be stepping out of his big brother, Thor’s shadow. The Loki series takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The character stole the tesseract in the film and then lands in a deserted area, before getting caught by Time Variance Authority (TVA). The first trailer has him making an escape plan, bringing out his knives as he fights some agents, and getting picked up by the Bifrost.

Loki cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles. They will be making their debut in the MCU. The TVA is an organization that monitors the multiverse and can snip timelines if they are deemed too dangerous to exist. The God of Mischief is said to appear at different times in history and influence major events. Kate Herron has directed all the episodes of the series with Michael Waldron as the writer. Both serve as executive producers on the show.