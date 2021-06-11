Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf Starrer 'Mismatched' Season 2's Shooting To Begin In August

The shooting for the Prajakta Koli starrer Netflix show Mismatched sequel will begin in August, according to Pinkvilla. In March 2021, the makers officially announced that the show was getting ready for its second soon. The location for the shoot is still being finalised according to reports. Most of the cast members from Mismatched season 1 will be seen in the second season of the show.

Mismatched season 2

According to Pinkvilla, the makers have zeroed in on dates in August to begin shooting for the show. The shooting for the second season will begin in Rajasthan, but the makers have planned to shoot across a few more locations too, which are yet to be finalised. Prajakta Koli in Mismatched plays the role of Dimple, while Rohit Saraf plays Rishi, and the second season will revolve around their relationship. The show will pick up its story from where Dimple and Rishi left their relationship.

A little about Mismatched

The Netflix original series is based on the book When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon. The show is written by Ghazal Dhaliwal while Akarsh Khurana is directing the show. The show first released on November 20, 2020. Mismatched revolves around Dimple and Rishi. While the former wants to be a tech wizard, the latter is a hopeless romantic and hopes to find his future wife in Aravalli Institute, where the two meet. How the two, figure this out forms the rest of the story. While Prajakta plays Dimple, Rohit plays RIshi in the series. Season 1 of Mismatched was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Mismatched cast

Apart from Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, the Mismatched cast consists of Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha, Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim in prominent roles. Members of the supporting cast will be Suhasini Mulay as Rishi's Grandmother, Nidhi Singh as the Warden, Trishna Singh as Shahana, Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal, and many others in notable roles.

