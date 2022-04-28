Prime Video Announces 'Gulkanda Tales', Third Series With Raj Nidimoru And Krishna DK

Prime Video on Thursday announced its third collaboration with acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, a series titled Gulkanda Tales.

The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha and Kunal Kemmu.

Raj and DK, who have previously worked on the streamer's hit show The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee, will serve as creators on the series.

Billed as a "comedy of epic proportions", Gulkanda Tales is directed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame.

The show was announced during the Prime Video Presents India event here.

At the event, the streamer also revealed that Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited digital debut series with Raj and DK is titled Farzi.

Billed as a thriller-comedy show, Farzi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Rashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora.

Image: Instagram/@rajanddk