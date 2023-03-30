Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden Turn Secret Spies In Action-packed Citadel Trailer

Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel's trailer was released on Thursday (March 30). The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer with her fans and wrote, “There’s more to it than meets the eye... So watch closely! Citadel will appear on your radar on 28th April! #CitadelOnPrime #April28 #SaveTheDate.”

The trailer starts with Priyanka lying on Richard’s chest. Later, the duo is seen performing intense action scenes in various settings. Priyanka and Richard play the role of two elite spies for the international secret organisation Citadel, and are currently living normal lives while assuming new identities.

A former coworker asks for their assistance in stopping the establishment of a new world order by the formidable syndicate Manticore. The two spies set out on a mission where they struggle with relationships based on lies, secrets, and a hazardous yet enduring love while also trying to save the world.

Check out the trailer here:

More about Citadel

The six-episode series Citadel comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the director duo behind Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the comedy series Community. Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. In the Indian installment of Citadel, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the lead actors.

The Family Man directors Raj and DK will be helming the Indian version of Citadel. It is said to be one of the most ambitious titles from Prime Video with a huge budget and the biggest names associated with the cast.