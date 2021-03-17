'Qubool Hai' 2.0 Shooting Locations: Know Where The Karan Singh Grover Starrer Was Shot

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to greet their fans once again as Asad and Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.0. The on-screen couple rose to fame from the hit TV show Qubool Hai that ran from 2012 to 2016. Qubool Hai 2.0 started airing on ZEE5 on March 12, 2021, and has already received great support and love from the fans. The show hosts some picturesque locations and stunning visuals that have intrigued the fans. Let's take a look at the shooting locations of Qubool Hai 2.0.

Qubool Hai 2.0 shooting location

Qubool Hai 2.0 was filmed at picturesque international locations. The shooting location of Qubool Hai 2.0 was mainly Belgrade in Serbia. The lead couple from the show was shooting major portions of the show, in Serbia. Actor Avika Gor flew to the shooting location with her boyfriend. Karan Singh Grover also posted a picture from the location.

He also mentioned details of his shooting experience, in an interview with India Today. He said that it was bone-chilling cold, and it lead them to wear many layers of clothing. He also mentioned that it was a different experience than shooting in heat and humid in the homeland. He also added that it felt good 'to not sweat'.

Qubool Hai 2.0 shooting locations in Belgrade, Serbia

Surbhi Jyoti, who plays the lead role of Zoya, also took to Instagram to post a photo from one of the shooting locations in Serbia. She tagged the photo to Metropol Palace, Belgrade. She also shared a video from another shooting location, Novi Sad in Serbia.

Qubool Hai 2.0 has themes of love and patriotism running throughout the show. The show marks Karan Singh Grover's return to the small screen. The also stars Priyal Gor as Aasma, Daksh Sharma as Rizwaan. Qubool Hai 2.0 was dubbed as 'better and improved' version of its predecessor by Karan. The show brings the fan favourite on-screen couple to screen in an edgier, bolder avatar. Qubool Hai 2.0 began airing on the OTT platform ZEE5.