'Ragnarok 2': Netizens Review The New Series On Social Media Asking For 3rd Season

Ragnarok 2 is finally out on Netflix, and fans cannot stop raving about the power-packed new season. Ragnarok 2 dropped on Netflix just yesterday, May 27, consisting of six new episodes for fans. Fans have already been talking about the new season and asking for the next one.

What is Ragnarok about?

Ragnarok is a Norwegian fantasy drama series inspired by Norse mythology. The show premiered on Netflix on Jan 31, 2020. The series is produced by the Danish production company SAM Productions. Ragnarok takes place in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda in Hordaland, Western Norway.

The town is plagued by climate change and the industrial pollution caused by the factories owned by the local Jutul family, the fifth-richest family in Norway. The Jutuls are actually four Jötnar posing as a family in Edda. They are challenged by Magne, a teenage boy who is surprised to learn that he is the embodiment of Thor, and begins the fight against those that are destroying the planet.

Netizens provide Ragnarok 2 review on social media

With Ragnarok 2 on Netflix, fans have been expressing nothing but excitement so far. Not only this, but most stans seem to already have binge-watched the entire series! Many fans dropped tweets talking about how Magne, the main character of the show, was a better actor than any other.

Other fans left comments talking about how they felt watching season 2. Many stans are already tweeting to official handles of the showrunners asking them when season 3 is going to come out since they just can't get enough. Take a look at some of the reactions below. (Spoilers!)

NOW WATCHING RAGNAROK SEASON 2! I HAVE MISSED MY SON MAGNE — Yixing, leave me alone!! (@ConsultinWerew1) May 28, 2021

Ragnarok season 3 when??????? — Elae 🗡️ W-2 🐍 (@elaebryll) May 28, 2021

Me seeing Jörmungandr at the end of Ragnarok season 2 pic.twitter.com/MfAQWEUaE9 — Priyanka (@Stmorticia_) May 28, 2021

YES I binged season 2 of #Ragnarok today & YES I absolutely need a season 3 thank youuuu #Netflix pic.twitter.com/EZZ2Oq4PDG — belle 🧚🏼 (@belleregi) May 27, 2021

i hope you know im still going to ask about season 3, every single day — b. ragnarok eu te amo (@jutuIheim) May 27, 2021

While some fans expressed excitement online, several fans dropped tweets in other languages for the international show. One Russian fan dropped a tweet with a picture of a character from the show and wrote "My Girl" with a few crying emojis, showing some love. Another fan dropped a tweet in Portuguese talking about how the show was perfect.

Another fan dropped a comment in German saying, "#Ragnarok Season 2 searched through yesterday. I really liked it. @NetflixDE get out the 3rd season quickly". Several other fans dropped tweets in their own native languages. Click on the tweets to see the translations. Take a look at the tweets below -

#RagnarokNetflix #Ragnarok#Ragnarok2



ЖЕНЩИНА КАКОЕ ОТОМСТИТЬ ЛОРИЦУ(ЛАУРИЦУ?). ТЫ ЧТО С УМА СОШЛА



оставьте моего мальчика в покое, пожалуйста 😭 — чернuчный пuрог🇺🇦🇮🇹|до Локи 13 дней❄️ (@MrsStaark) May 28, 2021

весь мой вчерашний марафон #Ragnarok2 был типа «ТО ЕСТЬ ОНИ СДЕЛАЛИ ЧТО» и вздохи с Германа. — сеня фелпс занята дипломом🔪🥁 (@weasleysue) May 28, 2021

