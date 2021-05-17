Raima Sen Talks About Her Role In 'The Last Hour': 'I Added My Own Individuality To It'

Actor Raima Sen has proven her mettle in acting by playing a ton of versatile roles in movies and web series. The actor is currently seen in the Amazon Prime Videos' new web show The Last Hour which premiered on Friday, May 14. Raima who plays the role of Nyima in the web series recently shared her experience of getting auditioned and selected for the show.

Raima Sen talks about her role in The Last Hour

Talking about Nyima’s character and on bagging the role in The Last Hour, the actor spoke about her experience of giving a screen test for the first time and shared her thoughts on it. On auditioning for the role and her character, Raima shares, “In all these years in the industry, I have never done a screen test. When I learnt that Amit wanted to do a screen test for my character in Calcutta, I first avoided it, as I have always had a phobia of auditions. Later, I gathered my strength and somehow decided to do it. I first thought I am never going to get this part but surprisingly, I got a confirmation call from him in a couple of days. I am very happy and excited to be a part of this series. With all my work, I’ve always tried to understand the vision of the director and then added my own individuality to it which helps me stay focused on my character. My director Amit told me what he expected from the character, but at the same, asked me to keep it real and feel it. His guidance and my vision helped me get the best out of myself. It was such a great experience shooting for the series.”

About The Last Hour cast

Helmed by Amit Kumar, The Last Hour on Amazon Prime stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Robin Tamang and Shaylee Krishen along with Raima Sen. The series which is streaming on the OTT platform is garnering positive reviews by the audience for its edge of the seat storyline. Take a look at some of The Last Hour review by the Twitterati below.

If you like SUSPENSE, THRILLER



and spirits world 😎



U can watch #TheLastHour@PrimeVideoIN



Go and watch



It's Awasom ❣️💕😊 pic.twitter.com/fq5hWrf5T3 — Manali Verma (@ManaliVerma5) May 17, 2021

The beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.#TheLastHour — Suraj Mantoo (@SurajMantoo) May 17, 2021

A good story going downhill in the exact last hour of the show. Full marks for the inclusivity and effort to show Northeast in full light but the last episode could have been sooo much better!@asifkapadia @PrimeVideoIN @tamagnag @aparna1502#TheLastHour#TheLastHourOnPrime pic.twitter.com/uMW9JHzlQh — Ankush Barooah (@ankushbarooah) May 17, 2021

#TheLastHour @PrimeVideoIN had so much potential - beautiful capture of #Northeast, errie build up but letdown by story. Wasted efforts... @LetsOTT — Rajat (@MickeyJoins) May 17, 2021

