Randeep Hooda Talks About 'Extraction'; Says 'would Like To Do It Again And Again'

Randeep Hood was widely appreciated for his performance in the movie Extraction. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, the actor talked about how Extraction has a great significance in his life. The 43-year-old actor plays Saju, the right-hand man of India’s biggest drug lord in Extraction.

Randeep Hooda's Extraction was a significant one for him

Talking about the movie Extraction, Randeep Hooda said that he was preparing for another movie role that is Havildar Ishar Singh in The Battle of Saragarhi. He had his Kesh (long hair) which he could not cut. Furthermore, Randeep mentioned that getting the opportunity to do Extraction and the response the movie received has great significance in his life and career.

Randeep Hooda added that he is very grateful for it because it helped him move on and it was accepted so widely across the world. Furthermore, Randeep Hood said that the Russo brothers were producing the movie, Chris Hemsworth, the Thor himself was starring in it and Sam Hargrave, one of the best action people in the world was going to direct it. He continued that he knew it will go places but he did not expect it this big.

Talking about the shooting experience, Randeep Hooda said that the shoot itself was like doing one long take with all the energy and emotion. He continued that by the fifth or sixth take, he would start feeling the exhaustion. He mentioned he really loved it and he never did any kind of movie like Extraction, therefore, he was thrilled with the experience. Randeep Hooda mentioned that he would want to do it again and again.

Randeep Hooda on environmental protection

Apart from acting, Randeep Hooda is passionate about taking care of the environment and he has also worked for several environmental causes. Talking about how people can do their bit for the environment, he said that the thing with the environment is that people think that it’s somebody else’s job. He continued that this is a very natural reaction because a lot of people are paying taxes and they expect the Government and civic bodies to take care of it all.

Randeep Hooda mentioned that the litter he has been picking up on Versova beach has all been wrappers, diapers, yoga mats etc. He added that people should not buy more than they need and also buy things that will last. Randeep Hooda wrapped up his conversation saying that if millions of people start doing this, it is going to have an everlasting impact.

