Rasika Dugal Misses 'A Suitable Boy' Cast, Shares BTS Pics From The Set

Rasika Dugal recently delighted her fans with behind-the-scene moments from her Netflix series, A Suitable Boy. On April 8, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of her series, wherein actors like Tanya Maniktala, Mahira Kakkar, Vivek Gomber, Shahana Goswami, Aamir Bashir, Sharvari Deshpande among many others are spotted. Sharing the BTS images on social media, Rasika Dugal said that she misses being on the sets of A Suitable Boy.

BTS moments of A Suitable Boy

As seen in Rasika Dugal's Instagram post, the actor shared four BTS pictures. The first image features Sharvari Deshpande, Aamir Bashir, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala, Mahira Kakkar, Vivek Gomber and Shahana Goswami. This still is from the starting scene, when Rasika Dugal's character Savita gets married. The second picture sees Rasika with Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Namit Das, Tanya Maniktala, Mahira Kakkar and Shahana Goswami.

In the third picture, while Namit and Shahana click a selfie, Rasika photobombs them. Finally, in the last picture, Dugal clicked a selfie with Sharvari Deshpande and Namit Das. As mentioned in the caption, the star said, "the most suitable on-screen and off-screen people". She further added, "Photobombing skills being suitably tested by @namitdas @shahanagoswami. @sharavarideshpande only one photobomber understands the other" (sic). Rasika wrote, ''In suitable times! #Throwback'' as a caption.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rasika Dugal were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users said, "All you amazing folks" (sic), while another added, "Uh lovly" (sic). Rasika Dugal's co-star Sharvari Deshpande also commented on her post. She wrote, "You are such a joy, Rasika!!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A Suitable Boy plot

A Suitable Boy cast ensemble includes Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Vivaan Shah, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Rizvi, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Helmed by Mira Nair, the film is adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. It is the first BBC period-drama series to have a non-white cast. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.