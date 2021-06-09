'Ray' Trailer: A List Of Actors Who Feature In The Upcoming Netflix Anthology

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming anthology drama, Ray on June 8, 2021. The movie is based on four short stories of filmmaker Satyajit Ray, helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and the Ray cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor among others. Ray release date is scheduled for June 25, 2021. Read ahead to know more about Ray.

A look at the Ray trailer

The Ray trailer seems to be thrilling and engaging as it revolves around four gripping stories based on different emotions, such as ego, revenge, envy and betrayal. It opens up with a voice-over stating that humans are no less than God, as humans create new lives too. Next, it introduces each character of the show, beginning with Ali Fazal who is said to have a memory similar to a computer.

Next, we can see Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who is portraying the role of a superstar who is very popular in India and has a “divine look.” He comes across a God woman and is surprised by her popularity. Later, the trailer reveals the character of Manoj Bajpayee, who is a singer, determined to get his lost fame back. Kay Kay Menon plays the role of the person who wants to become a professional make-up artist, though he has a stable job.

The next part of the trailer shows all of them in vulnerable situations as Ali loses his memory and Harsh Varrdhan is ditched by the God woman. On the other hand, Kay Kay Menon loses his job while Manoj Bajpayee challenges time. It ends with a voice-over saying that whenever a man starts believing himself to be God, he ends up facing a major downfall. The trailer also reads, “A Modern Retelling of Four Classics.” The official synopsis of the show reads, “From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series.” Have a look at the Ray trailer below.

A complete list of the Ray cast

Ali Fazal

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Kay Kay Menon

Manoj Bajpayee

Gajraj Rao

Shweta Basu Prasad

Anindita Bose

Bidita Bag

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Radhika Madan

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM RAY TRAILER)

