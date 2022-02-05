Last Updated:

'Reacher' Twitter Review: Netizens React To Series; Tom Cruise Becomes A Talking Point

'Reacher' Twitter review: Netizens reacted and shared their thoughts on the series upon release while Tom Cruise became a talking point.


It's been 10 years since Tom Cruise starred as Jack Reacher, among the famous characters from a novel adapted for a Hollywood film. The story is back in a different avatar, with a new actor and a series instead of a two-hour depiction of the story as a film. 

The series was released on Amazon Prime on Friday and the initial responses seem to be good. Here's what netizens are saying about the series:

Reacher Twitter Review

'Action packed', 'Binge worthy', 'superb series from start to finish', 'Fantastic', 'action thriller bliss' and 'highly recommended' were some of the terms used by netizens for the series.

Many of them wrote that they had binge-watched all eight episodes together. 

Some were already expressing their excitement for the second season. 

Some shared that it had lived up to the drama from the book, and some were keen to read the book. 

'Excellent action set pieces' and 'clever twists', good writing and the plot found a mention in the comments.

"8 episodes of action thriller bliss. Great performances, excellent action set pieces and some clever twists. Also, Alan Ritchson was born to play Reacher and he absolutely nails it. 5/5," read one comment.

Alan Ritchson won praise for his performance and the comments stated that he was a 'solid choice' and 'perfect casting' to enact the part. Among the comments for him was an appreciation for his looks and physique and that he lived up to the expectations from a lead character.  'Star-making performance', read another comment. 

Tom Cruise becomes a talking point as Reacher releases

Naturally, some had reactions to Tom Cruise's casting in the film. One wrote that the 'big man' had to 'scrub' Tom Cruise from the franchise. many other expressed their happiness for casting a 'large' actor in place of Tom Cruise. 

Some came in defence of Tom Cruise, stating that there was no need to drag the Mission impossible star into the conversations around Reacher and that the 'past is the past.' One recalled her mother being unhappy about the casting of Tom Cruise at that time.

"You don’t have to drag Tom Cruise JACK REACHER to compliment huge guy JACK REACHER. The Tom movies were FUN and the first is a legit great time," read a comment.

The other negative comment for the series was the film being set in Georgia, but not looking so, for one, and that the accents were not convincing. 

 

