'Reacher' Twitter Review: Netizens React To Series; Tom Cruise Becomes A Talking Point

It's been 10 years since Tom Cruise starred as Jack Reacher, among the famous characters from a novel adapted for a Hollywood film. The story is back in a different avatar, with a new actor and a series instead of a two-hour depiction of the story as a film.

The series was released on Amazon Prime on Friday and the initial responses seem to be good. Here's what netizens are saying about the series:

Reacher Twitter Review

'Action packed', 'Binge worthy', 'superb series from start to finish', 'Fantastic', 'action thriller bliss' and 'highly recommended' were some of the terms used by netizens for the series.

For those ppl who go like a great action series, check out #Reacher It’s a action packed and pretty true to the series. I enjoyed it. — Jason Nelson (@pastorjnelson) February 5, 2022

Well I enjoyed the new Reacher series. Violence was fun. Decent story. Look forward to the next season. — DarthDan (@keepnMeHigh) February 5, 2022

Reacher is fantastic! Don’t think about it, just start watching it. Trust me. #Reacher — Wu Tang Dave (@WuTangDaveBBN) February 5, 2022

Reacher is highly recommended. Just finished the series, excellent. pic.twitter.com/OU2muP3TPb — Alexander_Mahoun 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GaelAmadan) February 5, 2022

#Reacher is a monster and the show is too. I'm so into it. https://t.co/j8zI5lcMaC — AJ the Lost Ark Raider (@HauntedGels) February 5, 2022

Many of them wrote that they had binge-watched all eight episodes together.

I excitedly binged the entire season of the new series Reacher on prime this afternoon and evening and it was absolutely delightful. Love the character, love the book, love the adaptation. — Cale DAWGS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPS Self (@MickeyMcCale) February 5, 2022

The new Jack Reacher on Amazon Prime is binge worthy. Would be so fun being that monster for a day — 🏆 Al in the Cheap Seats ⚾️🏀 (@TitlesR_Forever) February 5, 2022

Just finished binge watching all 8 episodes of Reacher on Amazon Prime. Superb series which I've thoroughly enjoyed from start to finish. — Brakkart (@brakkart) February 5, 2022

Some were already expressing their excitement for the second season.

#ReacherOnPrime this is what Reacher should be, just finished season 1 and already looking to see when season 2 starts. Well done!! — tony galante (@tg19pats) February 5, 2022

Some shared that it had lived up to the drama from the book, and some were keen to read the book.

'Excellent action set pieces' and 'clever twists', good writing and the plot found a mention in the comments.

Today’s Pick.

Reacher.

In this crime series. Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman, gets embroiled in a criminal conspiracy after getting arrested for a crime he didn't commit while visiting the rural Georgia town of Margrave.



Good writing and plot. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bC5Hopr1oS — Kinetic® (@KaineticEric) February 4, 2022

"8 episodes of action thriller bliss. Great performances, excellent action set pieces and some clever twists. Also, Alan Ritchson was born to play Reacher and he absolutely nails it. 5/5," read one comment.

Alan Ritchson won praise for his performance and the comments stated that he was a 'solid choice' and 'perfect casting' to enact the part. Among the comments for him was an appreciation for his looks and physique and that he lived up to the expectations from a lead character. 'Star-making performance', read another comment.

@alanritchson you look a like a perfect robot with that height, body and a handsome face in Reacher on @PrimeVideoIN. I've not seen you before acting but in this series you have proven urself to be a main character worthy actor. I wish u major roles. Love from India. — Pk (@thealpha1trader) February 5, 2022

Jack Reacher on #Amazon is pretty good. Alan Ritchson is a solid choice to play Reacher. — ☆Abe Froman☆ (@Coalguy1992) February 5, 2022

Oh my gooodnessss @PrimeVideo Jack Reacher is amazing!!! I am a huge fan of the books and this truly covers all the is the best of Reacher. @alanritchson is poetic and a great casting, please keep making more seasons!!!! — JOSE (@JoseCanYouSeeOO) February 5, 2022

As I suspected.@alanritchson is a perfect casting for Jack Reacher.



He IS Jack Reacher.#ReacherOnPrime #Reacher — Jake Nuggin (@nuggin) February 4, 2022

Tom Cruise becomes a talking point as Reacher releases

Naturally, some had reactions to Tom Cruise's casting in the film. One wrote that the 'big man' had to 'scrub' Tom Cruise from the franchise. many other expressed their happiness for casting a 'large' actor in place of Tom Cruise.

I'm excited because they actually casted Reacher more true to the books. Not pint sized movie casting. — Keith Ward (@KWhopper79) February 5, 2022

It is easier to just teach a World’s Strongest Man contestant to act as Jack Reacher than to make Tom Cruise 6’5 — Katie Bird (@Katydidbird) February 5, 2022

You mean the one with the 5’5” 148lb Scientologist playing Reacher? — Mr. Brooks 🇺🇸 (@brookspw) February 5, 2022

Adapting Jack Reacher with an actor who is large rather than tiny Tom Cruise was a brilliant decision. Bezos wins again. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 4, 2022

I just noticed the new show Reacher on Amazon. I had to text my mom immediately. She loves those books. She was so mad when they cast Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher. She was legitimately furious — ⚓️Imani Gandy Presents the Barge ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 4, 2022

Can’t wait for this!! Big man has to scrub Tom Cruise from the Reacher universe.

**Please don’t suck. Please don’t suck. Please don’t suck.**



(Plus I might steal this for my profile pic.) pic.twitter.com/lUgD3hnIML — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) February 3, 2022

Some came in defence of Tom Cruise, stating that there was no need to drag the Mission impossible star into the conversations around Reacher and that the 'past is the past.' One recalled her mother being unhappy about the casting of Tom Cruise at that time.

"You don’t have to drag Tom Cruise JACK REACHER to compliment huge guy JACK REACHER. The Tom movies were FUN and the first is a legit great time," read a comment.

Memo for anyone commentating on #Reacher on #PrimeVideo . Please stop talking about the TC movies and start praising @alanritchson for giving us a first class Reacher. The past is the past. Let’s get #AlanRitchson trending at number 1. — Scott nixon (@MrBrokenEyes) February 5, 2022

The other negative comment for the series was the film being set in Georgia, but not looking so, for one, and that the accents were not convincing.