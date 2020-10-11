Jack Reacher Remake On Amazon: See Cast, Plot And Other Details

Amazon’s new series is set to feature the remake of Jack Reacher. The series is based on Lee Child’s best selling series of books. The Jack Reacher books series became a global phenomenon and is now ready to stream on an OTT platform. Here are details of Jack Reacher cast and plot of the show. Read on to know more.

The cast of Jack Reacher

Amazon’s Jack Reacher will be portrayed by Titans fame Alan Ritchson. The actor confirmed the news on his social media handle. The Ninja Turtle star was seen celebrating the announcement with his fans. He posted a screenshot of the news and wrote, “I guess my joke about not fitting in bathtubs a couple of weeks ago really killed it at @Amazonprimevideo”.

He wrote that the new journey of Jack Reacher should be fun. As exciting as the news of the remake was, Alan’s lead in the series as Jack Reacher just doubled the excitement. His fans poured in their good luck wishes and congratulated him. Take a look at Jack Reacher’s character’s post below.

According to Deadline, Ritchson who is at 6’4’’ and weighs 235 pounds is the perfect fit for the physical description of Jack Reacher. Alan featured in series such as Blue Mountain State and Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland. Apart from them, he was also spotted in the series Blood Drive and Smallville.

Alan played the character of Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He was seen as Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and its sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Currently, Alan features as Hawk/Hank Hall on the DC Universe’s Titans.

The plot of the show Jack Reacher

According to nme.com, the series will be written and helmed by Scorpion’s Nick Santora, who will carry on what Child started. The series will be based on the novel titled The Killing Floor that released in 1997. The plot of the show revolves around a highly skilled ex-militant Jack Reacher who solves cases of the United States using his expertise.

A film of the same name was released in 2012 that starred Tom Cruise. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on Lee Child’s novel One Shot, Tom Cruise reprised the role of Jack Reacher in the film.

