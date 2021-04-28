'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Cast Boasts Of D'Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond, And More

The Real Housewives of Dallas is an American reality television series that debuted on Bravo on April 11, 2016. It has aired five seasons and is the ninth instalment of The Real Housewives franchise. It focuses on the personal and professional lives of many women living in Dallas, Texas. The show is currently in its fifth season and has been garnering heaps of praises from audiences and critics for its plot and performances. The reality show is known for its interesting characters, plot, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about The Real Housewives of Dallas’ cast below:

Brandi Redmond

In The Real Housewives of Dallas cast, Brandi has no trouble cartwheeling her way into the Dallas Cowboys drama as a former All-Star, Pro-Bowl, and five-time Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Brandi and her husband Bryan have a lot on their plates with a baby boy and two precocious daughters. Brandi is always trying to forgive herself for a past mistake, and things get even more complicated for her when D'Andra's friend Tiffany joins their group of friends.

D'Andra Simmons

In the RHOD cast, D'Andra struggles to reconnect with her sensitive side while also reconciling with a side of her family she hasn't seen or spoken to in years. She enlists the aid of a Shaman in order to become more compassionate, but when conflict arises with Kary, her new abilities are quickly put to the test.

Kameron Westcott

Kameron Westcott, who grew up in Montecito, California, began her Texas journey at Southern Methodist University, where she met her husband Court. The Westcott family is well-known in Dallas; they live in the affluent Highland Park neighbourhood with their children, their Russian Bulldog, Chunk, and their new puppy, Fanci. Kameron is desperate to find a buyer for her foreclosed home, but her husband Court is keeping her in the dark about the details. She is having trouble connecting with Tiffany, the new housewife, as she deals with her husband's treatment of her as an equal spouse.

