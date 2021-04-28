Last Updated:

'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Trailer Leaves Fans Excited For The Reunion

Real Housewives of Dallas trailer for the reunion has been dropped by the makers. Fans have shared their reactions to the trailer. Check it out.

real housewives of dallas trailer

Real Housewives of Dallas on Instagram


The Real Housewives of Dallas is a reality television series first aired in April 2016 on Bravo. The current cast consists of Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Karry Brittingham and Tiffany Moon, with Jennifer Davis-Long serving as a friend of the housewives. Now, the makers have released a sneak peek from the upcoming reunion. 

The Real Housewives of Dallas trailer and fans reactions

The makers have shared a dramatic sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Dallas season five reunion. Host Andy Cohen is at the center of the room as he indulges in a conversation with the contestants. D'Andra Simmons accuses Kary Whittingham of being a bully, with the latter being in tears as her marriage is in trouble. Simmons also argues with Stephanie Hollman. The sneak peek has newcomer Tiffany Moon as the show-stealer. She slams Kameron and Brandi Redmond with her ideas. Some contestants are attending the reunion via video calls. Check out the RHOD trailer below:

The Real Housewives of Dallas trailer excited the fans about the upcoming reunion. Some fans pointed out about the video calling appearances while others expressed that they cannot wait to see their favourite housewives return. Take a look at some of the reactions below. 

