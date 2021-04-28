'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Trailer Leaves Fans Excited For The Reunion

The Real Housewives of Dallas is a reality television series first aired in April 2016 on Bravo. The current cast consists of Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Karry Brittingham and Tiffany Moon, with Jennifer Davis-Long serving as a friend of the housewives. Now, the makers have released a sneak peek from the upcoming reunion.

The Real Housewives of Dallas trailer and fans reactions

The makers have shared a dramatic sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Dallas season five reunion. Host Andy Cohen is at the center of the room as he indulges in a conversation with the contestants. D'Andra Simmons accuses Kary Whittingham of being a bully, with the latter being in tears as her marriage is in trouble. Simmons also argues with Stephanie Hollman. The sneak peek has newcomer Tiffany Moon as the show-stealer. She slams Kameron and Brandi Redmond with her ideas. Some contestants are attending the reunion via video calls. Check out the RHOD trailer below:

The Real Housewives of Dallas trailer excited the fans about the upcoming reunion. Some fans pointed out about the video calling appearances while others expressed that they cannot wait to see their favourite housewives return. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

@TiffanyMoonMD has been the best to watch this season and is truly one of the best additions to any franchise in a long time. I wish she could just bop around from franchise to franchise ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ #rhod #RealHousewives #rhodreunion — Brendan Nabozny (@BrendanNabozny) April 28, 2021

I wish they put Brandi’s TV screen on a folding chair in homage to the stunt she pulled during last season’s reunion #RHOD #rhodreunion pic.twitter.com/9GwnMObAz7 — Reality Tea (@Realitytea) April 28, 2021

D'Andra, Kam, Steph, Tiffany I hope they all return along with 2 newbies next season #RHODReunion ðŸ˜ðŸŒŸðŸ˜ — LakeGirl (@BevySummerGirl) April 27, 2021

#RHODReunion WOW!!!! Those 2 continue to be so disrespectful on the show!!!! No Respect No Boundaries do they have...Boycott those 2...WOW....don't know who they think they are for not following those House Rules...disrespected a Historical Landmark on Purpose.3 Strikes Your Out — Sherri Paden/ Author of: Cold Capping 101 (@PadenSherri) April 28, 2021

I can’t believe this is real ðŸ’€ #RHOD pic.twitter.com/OA1xkgqo9A — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) April 27, 2021

Just watched the trailer for #RHOD reunion. @TiffanyMoonMD and @dandrasimmons are without a doubt the future of Dallas â­ï¸ ðŸ¤ — Heather Rose Dolores Giudice (@hwfanstan) April 28, 2021

Promo Image Source: realhousewivesofdallas Instagram