'Red Notice' Dethrones 'Bird Box' To Become Netflix's Most-watched Movie Ever

The action-comedy film, Red Notice was released on November 5 and rose to fame soon after. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in pivotal roles, the film has now dethroned Bird Box to become Netflix's most-watched film on the platform so far. Red Notice has beaten the views of Bird Box, which is a 2018 film starring Sandra Bullock.

Breaking the record in under two weeks made Dwayne Johnson feel over the moon as he took to Instagram to express his joy. The film has been right on top, in first place on Netflix's top 10 since its release, and dethroning a 2018 film for the most-watched film on the streaming giant is a huge win for the Red Notice team. The post-apocalyptic thriller is now ranked at number 2, for the first time since its premiere in 2018. The film is also the oldest film on the list, which includes titles like Extraction, The Kissing Booth 2, The Irishman, 6 Underground, Spenser Confidential, Army of the Dead, Enola Holmes and The Old Guard.

Johnson called the film the 'biggest film in the history of Netflix' as he posted a short clip from his recent release also featuring his co-star, Ryan Reynolds. The actor thanked his fans from across the globe for their love as he wrote, "Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!! In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world."

The film also had the biggest opening weekend last week with 148,720,000 hours of viewing across the globe and Ryan Reynolds was overjoyed on the occasion. Reynolds took the opportunity to share a collection of behind the scene pictures and thanked all those who watched the film. He extended this thanks to the cast and crew of the film and mentioned that none of it would be possible without them, especially during this year that saw a global pandemic.

Image: Twitter/@netflixgeeked, @hideo_kojima_en)