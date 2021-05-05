Red Table Talk's Women Celebrate Mother's Day With Special Episode As Series Turns 3

Jada Pinkett Smith's highly popular talk show, Red Table Talk is all set to celebrate its third-year anniversary on the occasion of Mother's Day 2021 after it premiered on Facebook Watch in 2018. To celebrate the milestone as well as Mother's Day, a special episode of the show will be airing today, i.e. May 5. Ahead of the special episode's release, trio Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith spoke about the success of their series in an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier and revealed that while it was a passion project for them, they had no idea that it will rise to become a cultural phenomenon.

Red Table Talk's latest episode is all about celebrating mothers

Back in 2018, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith shot the first episode of their now-iconic talk show, Red Table Talk. While Mother's Day 2021 marks three successful years of their "passion project", Adrienne, Jada and Willow took a stroll down memory lane and reflected on the original intentions of their Facebook Watch show in an interview with Kevin Frazier.

While Adrienne expressed to Kevin that they hadn't anticipated the huge success of the show, Jada added that it started off as a passion project on Mother's Day. The beloved wife of Will Smith recalled how executive producer Ellen Rakieten had come up to them and asked them what they were going to do with the "three-generational situation" back in the day. She also explained having been approached for similar projects in the past and expressed that when Ellen proposed the idea of Red Table Talk, her daughter Willow was of the right age to be a part of the show.

For the unversed, ever since the first-ever episode aired on Facebook in 2018, the trio has not only revealed intimate details about their personal lives but also featured various celebrities digging deep into their turmoil and controversies. Furthermore, Red Table Talk has explored several sensitive topics including gun violence, drug addiction, sexual consent and polyamory to name a few. Meanwhile, the Mother's Day special episode of Red Table Talk's Season 4 will be all about saluting mothers and celebrating families, as seen from the sneak-peek shared by Willow. The episode will premiere today at 9:30 p.m. IST/12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

Take a look:

IMAGE: RED TABLE TALK'S INSTAGRAM