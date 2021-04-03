Rege Jean Page Not Returning To Bridgerton 2 As Duke Of Hastings, Reveals Lady Whistledown

Bridgerton is one of the most popular period dramas series that recently released on Netflix. It has Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hasting. The actor received much appreciation for his performance and rose to fame. However, it is now revealed that the Page will not make a comeback to the show.

Rege Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton?

The departure of Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton was revealed by non-other than Lady Whistledown. In her society papers on social media handle, it was announced that the actor will bid adieu to the series as the Duke of Hastings. It hinted that the upcoming second season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess. Even though the character of Simon Bassett will not be a part of the series, his wife Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, will remain to be seen in the show helping her brother. Check out the letter informing Rege jean Page leaving Bridgerton.

Duke leaving Bridgerton?

Regé-Jean Page posted a message on his Instagram handle as he bid goodbye to Bridgerton. He wrote that it was the ride of a lifetime for him. The actor mentioned that it was an “absolute pleasure” for him to portray Simon Basset on the Netflix series. He thanked the cast, crew, and fans for their support and love. Page uploaded a picture from Bridgerton set in which he is sitting on a horse in all-black attire. Check out his post below.

Why is Rege Jean Page leaving Bridgerton?

Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton season 2 shocked many fans. In the first season, Simon Bassett was considered as one of London’s most eligible bachelors who famously refuses to marry. He is best friends with Anthony Bridgerton. Spoiler Alert! As the series progress, he falls in love with Daphne, and the two eventually marry. Page earned international recognition for his performance.

However, the news of Regé-Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton season 2 might not be surprising to Julia Quinn’s novels’ fans, on which the series is based. The character’s story arc largely plays out in The Duke and I, the first book in the nine-part novel. The second novel is named The Viscount Who Love Me, so the upcoming season is expected to take inspiration from it.

Promo Image Source: bridgertonnetflix