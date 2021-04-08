Rege-Jean Page Reportedly Declined A Hefty Paycheck For 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Return

Bridgerton became a popular period drama series within few weeks of its release on Netflix. RegeÌ-Jean Page played Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hasting on the show and earned recognition for his performance. However, it was recently revealed that the actor would not make a comeback in the second season. Now, it is reported that he even refused a big amount offered to him to make his return.

Rege-Jean Page reportedly turned down a major paycheck for Bridgerton season 2 return

The news of Rege-Jean Page not reprising his role in Bridgerton season 2 has disheartened many fans. But it is not like Netflix didn’t try to have him on the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the makers had a potential guest star spot offered to the actor with a $50,000 paycheck per episode. But, as it is now known, he declined the offer.

The report states that the actor is focused on his burgeoning film career, following his fame in the wake of Bridgerton’s release. Rege-Jean Page has already signed up for a couple of popular upcoming movies. He will next appear in The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and others. The Netflix film is from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Page will also be seen in Dungeons and Dragons movie with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and others. There are also rumors that he could be a part of Marvel’s Black Panther II, however, no confirmation is made yet.

Rege-Jean Page's departure from Bridgerton cast of season 2

A few days ago, Netflix announced that Rege-Jean Page will not be returning as the Duke of Hasting in Bridgerton season 2. The upcoming second season will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess. Even though the character of Simon Bassett will not be a part of the series, his wife Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, will remain to be seen in the show helping her brother. The second part is expected to arrive in 2022.

