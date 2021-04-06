Rege Jean-Page Reveals The Reason He Will Not Be A Part Of 'Bridgerton' Season 2

The Duke of Hastings has finally revealed why he will not be a part of the new season. The Bridgerton cast member confirmed the news about the same on social media recently and fans of the show could not handle it. In a recent interview, Rege-Jean Page has revealed the reason for not returning to Bridgerton Season 2.

Rege-Jean Page reveals the reason for not being a part of Bridgerton Season 2

Shondaland’s show Bridgerton took social media by storm. The show that is set in the Regency era released in December last year and went on to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. As Bridgerton Season 1 came to an end, fans were eagerly waiting to see what happens in the next season of the show.

But ahead of Bridgerton Season 2’s shooting, the show’s makers broke a major plot twist. They announced through Lady Whistledown’s newsletter that the Duke of Hastings a.k.a. Rege-Jean Page will not be making a comeback for Bridgerton Season 2. This news broke the hearts of several fans including Kim Kardashian herself.

Now in an interview with Variety, Rege-Jean Page has revealed the reason he will not be making a comeback to the show’s upcoming season. In the interview, Rege-Jean said that he knew his character only had a “one-season arc”. He further added that when he spoke to the producers of the show before taking on the role, they told him the Duke of Hastings was going to have a “beginning, middle, end”.

Furthermore, Rege-Jean Page said that he found the idea of a one-season arc “interesting” since he thought the arc made it feel like a limited series. Page hence chose to join the cast, contribute his bit to the show and the Bridgerton family continues its story further. He also confirmed that the Duke and Daphne will not share any scenes together, but Daphne will support her brother Anthony and his quest to find a Viscountess.

Talking about Rege-Jean Page’s upcoming project, the Harry Potter star will be next in the Russo Brothers directed film, The Gray Man. According to Deadline’s report, Netflix has allotted its biggest budget to this upcoming film starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. But details about Rege-Jean Page’s role in the film are yet to be revealed. The crew has already begun shooting and Indian actor Dhanush has also been cast to play a pivotal role in the film.

Image Credit: bridgertononnetflix Instagram