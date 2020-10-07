Remember When Sneha Ullal Expressed Her Displeasure On Being Compared To Aishwarya Rai?

Sneha Ullal is one of the most popular names in the Hindi and South Indian movie industry. The actor, who made her acting debut with the Salman Khan starrer Lucky: No Time for Love (2005) has always been in the news for her uncanny resemblance to Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But, fans might be surprised to know that Sneha Ullal has admitted to being “not really happy” about being compared with the Pink Panther star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read further ahead to know more about what actor Sneha Ullal said on this matter.

Also Read | Remember 'Lucky' Actor Sneha Ullal? Where Is She Now & Other Details Of Her Whereabouts

Sneha Ullal on being compared with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sneha Ullal has often mentioned during many media interactions that she believes the entire episode has been made into too big of a deal. The actor has many a time revealed on various platforms that she is very comfortable in her own skin and all such comparisons don’t bother her. A year after the release of her debut movie, Lucky: No Time for Love (2005), Sneha Ullal opened up about her feelings on the issue during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Remember 'Lucky' Actor Sneha Ullal? Where Is She Now & Other Details Of Her Whereabouts

The actor told the leading entertainment daily that she is a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work and her achievements in the movie industry. The actor said that regardless of all this, to be very honest she is not really happy about being compared to Aishwarya for her looks.

Sneha Ullal revealed that she wants to have her own individuality. She exclaimed that there is nothing that can be done if she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sneha Ullal also revealed that she doesn’t want to look so but she can’t change her looks now. The Bezubaan Ishq star said that she would love to be known and recognized for her own work and achievements.

Also Read | Remember 'Lucky' Actor Sneha Ullal? Where Is She Now & Other Details Of Her Whereabouts

Within the same interview, Sneha Ullal also revealed that she has met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once and she received her warmly. She said that she has met the superstar once at a function and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met her with all respect and warmth, that Sneha Ullal liked very much. Being honest about what happened, Sneha Ullal revealed that in the beginning she wanted to avoid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but then she changed her mind and went ahead to say “Hi” to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Also Read | Remember 'Lucky' Actor Sneha Ullal? Where Is She Now & Other Details Of Her Whereabouts

On the work front

Sneha Ullal was last seen on-screen as she made her digital debut with the 2020 web-series Expiry Date. The thriller series premiered on the OTT platform, Zee5. The plot of the web-series revolves around the concept of extramarital affairs.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.