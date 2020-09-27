Remember 'Lucky' Actor Sneha Ullal? Where Is She Now & Other Details Of Her Whereabouts

Actor Sneha Ullal made her Bollywood debut alongside Dabangg actor Salman Khan in the 2005 romantic movie Lucky: No Time For Love. As soon as the movie hit the cinema houses, audiences noted her striking similarities in appearance with the Hum Dil De Chuke star Aishwariya Rai. The candid similarities gave the actor a lot of recognition. But do you ever wonder what the actor has been up to right now? Continue reading to know more about her current whereabouts.

Where is Sneha Ullal?

Post gaining tremendous media attention, Sneha then paired up with Sohail Khan in Aryan, which features him as a young boxer and Sneha as his lady love. After Aryan hit the cinema houses, Ullal took a hiatus from the Hindi film industry and began her acting venture in Tollywood. She made her Telugu debut with A Karunakaran directed Ullasamga Utsahamga which garnered her the Best Debut Actor Award.

Post Ullasamga Utsahamga, Sneha featured in several South India movies like Nenu Meeku Telusa, Kinga and Current. She made a return in Bollywood almost after 4 years in Sangeet Sivan’s horror film Click. Sneha’s notable work includes Simha, Varudu and Ala Modalaindi.

What is next in store for Sneha Ullal?

The actor was last seen in 2015’s romantic movie Bezubaan Ishq. Directed by Jaswant Gangani the movie was jointly bankrolled by CJ Gadara and Dinesh Likhiya. Along with Sneha, the movie features Mugdha Godse and Nishant in the lead roles. The story of the film is based on the love triangle of Suhani, Rumzum and Swagat. The twisted love story is set in the modern milieu masked in Indian values and backdrop. She will next feature in Zee5’s Expiry Date, the production of which is still in the making.

Sneha Ullal’s Early life

Born in a Telugu family, Sneha’s father hails from Mangalore whilst her mother is Sindhi. The actor completed her schooling at the Indian School Wadi Kabir and Indian School, Salalah in Oman. Later, she moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended the Durelo Convent High School and went to Vartak College before stepping in the Showbiz industry.

