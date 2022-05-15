'Riverdale' Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date & Time; Here's All You Need To Know

Riverdale is one of the popular American teen drama series that premiered on 26 January 2017 and successfully went on for five seasons over the years. As the Riverdale season 6 part 2 was renewed in February 2022, the fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the 14th episode of the show. Here's everything you need to know.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date & Time

As the fans are delightfully awaiting the release of Riverdale season 6 episode 14 after the last episode featured online on 8 May 2022. The episode is set to air on The CW on 15 May 2022 followed by airing on Netflix one day later, ie on 16 May 2022.

Riverdale Season 6 Episodes list

"Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale" November 16, 2021 "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories" November 23, 2021 "Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr Cypher" November 30, 2021 "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)" December 7, 2021 "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" December 14, 2021 "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable" March 20, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral" March 27, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town" April 3, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit" April 10, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes" April 17, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America" April 24, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog" May 1, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" May 8 , 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous" May 15, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" May 22, 2022 "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar" May 29, 2022

Riverdale Cast

Riverdale is one of the popular American teen drama series that premiered on 26th January 2017 and successfully went on for five seasons over the years. The hit show, created by Roberto Aguire-Sacasa, features an ensemble cast of notable actors namely KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller and Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, among others. The series was renewed for a sixth season in February 2021, which premiered on November 16, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@thecwriverdale