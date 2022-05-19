'Riverdale': The CW Announces End Of Series With Season 7; Here's How Fans Are Reacting

After seven years of solving murder cases, dealing with high school bullies, traumas and complex vocabulary for a teenager, The CW series Riverdale is coming to end after seven seasons. Starring KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and many others, the series made waves with its season one in 2017.

While the first season focused on the murder of a teenager in the small town of Riverdale, the following seasons took unexpected twists and turns whilst introducing new characters and featuring several crossovers. The series is currently airing its sixth season while it was announced that it has been renewed for the seventh season.

The CW's Riverdale to end

As per a report from Variety, The CW announced that Riverdale will end with its seventh season, which will premiere next year. The announcement was made during The CW’s 2022 fall schedule release which announced the release dates of other CW shows like The Flash, All American, Kung Fu and more.

Riverdale is one of the longest-running shows on CW that has come to an end along with other cancelled shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies and more.

Talking about the end of the show, the CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz, as per Variety, said, ''We’re going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That’s a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what’s right for the show.”

With over 100 episodes aired to date, Riverdale's popularity exploded after it came on Netflix. Based on the characters of the classic Archie Comics, the show gave a dark twist to the comics. Along with the immense popularity, the show also dealt with criticism for its confusing storyline and unrealistic portrayal of teenagers dealing with drugs, murder, supernatural instances and more.

Netizens' reaction to Riverdale coming to an end

Social media was arguably divided after the announcement as it was filled with mixed reactions ranging from relief to disappointment. A few believed that the show should have ended a lot earlier while many put forth their expectations to see the finale season. Check out the reactions below.

riverdale needs to end with barchie getting married and starting a family together like ALL the foreshadowing is there pic.twitter.com/JqyaqMuVoX — barchie♡ (@barchiesorigin) May 19, 2022

