Riverdale's Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Getting Cosy On Date Night

Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are going strong with their relationship, as they were seen cosying up to each other after being spotted out on a date night. The duo, who called it quits in late 2019, were seen rekindling their relationship earlier this year in June. The real-life lovers headed out for a fun evening in Los Feliz, Calif., in which they adorably snuggled up to each other in outdoor seating. The paparazzi clicked the duo which looked smitten in a low key night out. The couple was joined by another Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch and Olympian Miles Chamley Watson, who are also speculated to be dating.

The adorable couple, who recently gave their relationship a second run, was papped together at a dinner with friends, which included the Riverdale lead star, Cole Sprouse. If reports are to be believed, the duo is officially back together. A source exclusively told E! News that the break offered them a good time post which they connected on the show's sets. It also added that being around their mutual group of friends made them rekindle their chemistry, releasing their strong connection. They kept their low key look casual yet stylish. The 27-year-old actress wore an oversized black blazer that she paired with nude strappy sandals while the 30-year-old Melton donned a loose-fitting red shirt. Have a look:

The source also noted that they weren't rushing into anything serious, just catching up right where they left off. It said that the duo 'cared a lot about each other' as they bonded over tedious filming hours while not putting much stress on their relationship. The Riverdale cast reunited in Canada in the fall to resume filming following the pandemic. Camila was dating Grayson Vaughan at the time.

More about their relationship

The couple's dating revelation in 2018 surely sent the fans into a frenzy. However, they decided to call it quits the following year, with reports stating that both Camila and Charles were focusing on themselves and their upcoming projects. The second innings of their relationship spread like wildfire in June this year, when they were spotted in Los Angeles with Cole Sprouse, his twin Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell. The duo sported twinning outfits during their late-night gathering at La Poubelle Bistro with friends. Take a look at the pictures below.

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM/ CAMILAMEDCS