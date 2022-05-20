'Riverdale's KJ Apa Reacts To Show Coming To End: 'It'll Be Hard To Say Goodbye To Archie'

The fan-favourite teen crime thriller drama Riverdale is about to come to an end with its upcoming seventh season. On Thursday, May 19, CW announced that the Archie comic-based show's seventh season will be its last and is set to premiere next year.

The news left Riverdale fans divided on the internet as some were upset, while some hoped for a happy ending for their favourite characters. Recently, KJ Apa, who plays the lead role of Archie in the show, opened up on the conclusion of the show and expressed that it will be difficult for him to bid adieu to his character.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, KJ Apa opened up about the ending of Riverdale with its upcoming seventh season. The actor revealed he was sad about the show reaching its end and mentioned it would be hard for him to let go of his character, Archie, the show's set and also its crew.

He said, "I feel sad, you know, it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew." He further mentioned how he and the show's crew created several memories over the years and added, "so it's going to be hard."

However, Apa also mentioned that the show is coming to an end at the right time. Speaking on the same lines as his co-stars, KJ Apa said that the show's cast was waiting for it to end as all the actors wished to venture out of the drama. He quipped, "I think it's perfect -- all great things have to come to an end." "I feel good about it," he added.

More about Riverdale

Riverdale follows the stories of Archie comics. The show stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and many others. Its first season premiered in 2017 and followed the murder of a teenager in the small town of Riverdale. Over the course of six seasons, the show saw many twists and turns, the introduction of new characters and also several crossovers.

