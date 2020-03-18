Riyaz Aly, Last Seen In Neha Kakkar's Viral TikTok Video, Has A Net Worth Just As Stellar

Reported to be born in Bhutan, TikTok sensation Riyaz Aly is one of the popular TikTokers of India. Riyaz Aly who recently clocked 30 million followers on social networking site TikTok, shares a close relationship with celebrities like Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Avneet Kaur, among others.

A video of Riyaz Aly and Neha Kakkar is doing the rounds on the internet; in the video, one can see Neha Kakkar, Riyaz Aly, Tony Kakkar dancing to the tunes of Kakkar's new song- Goa Beach. A popular TikTok sensation and a budding star. Here's is a look at Riyaz Aly's net worth and much more.

All you need to know about Riyaz Aly's net worth and relationship status

Riyaz Aly reportedly started his career as a TikToker and gained popularity at a very young age. The internet sensation has featured in many Hindi and Punjabi songs. He has featured in songs like Yaari Hain, Pahadan, Superstar, among others. Reports have it that Riyaz Aly's net worth is somewhere around Rs 13 to 15 lakhs. Reports reveal Riyaz Aly's monthly income is about Rs 1 to 2 Lakhs per month from his brand deals, social media promotions and his acting assignments. The internet sensation reportedly aspires to become a successful Bollywood actor.

Here are some viral videos of Riyaz Aly:

