Kim Kardashian's Expensive Wardrobe Is Nothing Compared To Her Massive Net Worth

Kim Kardashian is a popular artist around the globe. She is widely recognized as an internet sensation who has done notable works in several reality shows. Kim’s expensive wardrobe in which she has been seen has blown the minds of many fashion enthusiasts. But it is nothing as compared to her enormous net worth. Read on to know more about both.

Kim Kardashian’s expensive wardrobe and net worth

Kim Kardashian West has more than 163 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. She has amazed many with her pictures, be it in her shapewear or luxurious outfits. Kim has recently spotted wearing Balmain outfits on several occasions. The whole brown latex attire she dons is estimated to be around $30,000 dollars. She has also worn different suits at a couple of events, which can give a gist of her expensive style statement. Take a look at a few of her expensive latex clothes.

However, her Balmain attire is not the only pricey thing she wore. During her wedding with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s Givenchy wedding gown was reportedly worth $500,00. At a party, Kim Kardashain’s wore a vintage Versace dress along with Yeezy heels and her dress is termed as “priceless” by stylist. In addition to her dressing, Kanye West gifted a ring to Kim Kardashian which is often seen wearing. The price of the ring is a whopping $4.5 million, as per reports.

Kim Kardashian's expensive wardrobe might amaze many but it is not much as compared to her net worth. Kim has her own makeup brand name KKW Beauty and also a shapewear brand named Skims. Her earning also comes from endorsements, Keeping Up with the Kardashians show and more. Kim Kardashian's net worth reportedly stands at a whopping $370 million.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of figures.

