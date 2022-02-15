'Rudra': Ajay Devgn Hopes Show Is 'better Than' Idris Elba's British Counterpart 'Luther'

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for his OTT debut in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, in which he will be seen alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Atul Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji and many others. The series is set to release on Disney+Hotstar and will premiere on the platform on March 4. The psychological drama will be an adaptation of the British series, Luther, which saw Idris Elba take on the lead role. The Bollywood actor compared both the series to each other in a recent interview with ANI and mentioned that he hopes it will be better than the original.

Ajay Devgn compares Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to the British series Luther

The actor told ANI that his upcoming series 'could be better' than the Idris Elba-starrer that carried on for five seasons on Amazon Prime Video. He mentioned that the series would see a 'different kind of action' and would also include more drama and suspense. He said -

"I can't say that Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will be at par with Luther. It could be better also! When action is concerned, this show depicts a very different kind of action - it has more drama, suspense, and thrill for the audience, making it very interesting. I hope it's better than the original."

He also shed light on the fact that this will be his first OTT venture and his 'job is to entertain people' regardless of the platform. He stated that although he loves the big screen, he himself has watched heaps of OTT content. He believes that there is 'new things to explore' in the OTT space and in terms of big-screen releases as well. He told the publication -

"My job is to entertain people. The platform doesn't matter at all. I definitely love the big screen. Now in my personal time, I watch a lot of OTT, and I love it. Post the pandemic also, it is multiplying much more. So it doesn't matter at all if you are in OTT, or on the big screen. There are so many new things to explore in both!"

(With input from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn, Twitter/@NetflixUK