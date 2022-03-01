Ajay Devgn will make his debut on the online platform with over-the-Top release, Rudra. Being new to the medium, some of the established names on the online platforms could give the actor some important tips to popularise the series. However, the Singham star did not receive the best help from two famous online content creators, Be Younick and Varun Thakur.

The duo made a 'not so perfect pitch' to Ajay on possible viral challenges for Rudra series. Ajay was almost put on his 'aata majhi Satakli' (angry) mode with their absurd suggestions, in a fun-filled promotional video.

Ajay Devgn gets 'pitch not so perfect' from Be Younick, Varun Thakur for Rudra promotions

The video stars with Be Younick introducing the 'super talented, super awesome Rudra Sir', after which Ajay asks them to come striaght to work. The former claims to have 'mind-blowing' ideas, while Varun tried to troll him by calling him 'distracted' and that Rudra sir was looking for 'tod-phod ideas'. Ajay, however, shuts Varun down too by saying that he disliked 'over-smart' people.

In the film, Ajay is having trouble in his marriage with Esha Deol's character, while he develops feelings for another woman, played by Raashii Khanna. Be Younick suggests 'Relationship Tips with Rudra' since he 'had two women in his life, at an time where it was tough to get one girlfriend.'

Varun then wrongly delivers Ajay's 'Jo Andhero me chupta hai, usse mai milta hun' dialogue, before suggesting the task of cutting friends' electricty line and recording their reactions.

Ajay was not pleased and asks them if they were being paid for their 'bakwaas' (nonsense) and made a phone call to ask who the 'jokers' were.

Their other online challenge suggestions like 'solving a murder live' and making loved ones angry so that they get into 'tod phod mode' makes Ajay angry. He takes a knife, and brandishes at them, making them confess that the channel had asked them to 'keep it light since it was OTT.' Ajay then asked if they would teach him about OTT, before smiling and sharing that he too was joking.

He even delivered a line based on his 'Yeh gaav mera hai...' dialogue from Singham, saying that he was the RudraPratap Singh of the medium.

The video concludes with the duo asking netizens to watch the series on March 4.

Rudra releases on Friday

Rudra also starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashwivi Kalsekar, Atul Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, among others, releases on Disney+ Hotstar. Ajay plays a police officer dealing with a murder case, involving criminals, in the series.