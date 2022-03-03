'Rudra' Release Date And Time: Where And When To Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer Series Online?

Ajay Devgn is all set for his OTT debut in the thriller series titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The upcoming series is an Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed British series Luther starring Idris Elba. It will also feature notable personalities like Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol and Atula Kulkarni in significant roles.

With the release date inching closer, the makers, as well as Ajay Devgn, ramped up the promotions of the show as they shared several clips from the series ahead of release to fuel fans' anticipation. Promising a cutting-edge thriller drama, Devgn's series will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Check out when and where to watch Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

When is Rudra releasing on Disney+Hotstar?

Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness release date is set to be on March 4, 2022. The six-episode series will be available to the subscribers of the streaming platform from 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). As mentioned earlier, Rudra is based on the popular British series Luther and will be around a Devgn's character named Rudra Veer Singh, a cop who strives to put criminals behind the bars. However, the criminals are said to be highly intelligent individuals as the cop navigates through the maze of psychopathic minds to catch them.

More on 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'

In an interview with ANI, the 52-year-old actor talked about the comparisons between Luther and Rudra and said, ''I can't say that Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will be at par with Luther. It could be better also! When action is concerned, this show depicts a very different kind of action - it has more drama, suspense, and thrill for the audience, making it very interesting. I hope it's better than the original,"

Moreover, he also talked about his OTT debut and revealed that although he loves the big screen, he would also love to explore the OTT platforms. Ajay Devgn said, ''My job is to entertain people. The platform doesn't matter at all. I definitely love the big screen. Now in my personal time, I watch a lot of OTT, and I love it. Post the pandemic also, it is multiplying much more. So it doesn't matter at all if you are in OTT, or on the big screen. There are so many new things to explore in both!"

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar