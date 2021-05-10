Rugrats' Trailer Shows All The Babies Embark On A Mission To 'magical Cave Of Fun Stuff'

Rugrats is an American animated comedy television show, that focuses on a group of toddlers and their misadventures. The latest season of the animated show would start streaming later this month on May 27 and would be the first CGI production in the franchise. The series is one of the flagship animated originals for Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s new streaming service. Here is everything you need to know about the newly released Rugrats' trailer.

Rugrats' trailer

The 1.30-minute-long trailer starts with all the baby rugrats planning to go on a trip, where they are chased by a dinosaur. The video further shows the babies entering a magical cave of fun stuff inside a video game featuring a huge dog monster. It further gives a glimpse of what the babies are up to as their encounter dangerous animals and try to save themselves, all while pulling each other's legs and continuing their crazy shenanigans.

A synopsis for the new show reads: “Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon ’90s hit. Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies – voiced by members of the original cast – as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!”

Rugrats' release

The new animated series is all set to hit screens on May 27, 2021, on the streaming platform Paramount +. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Rugrats creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain are executive-producing alongside Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier, producers on the original. The new revival will feature all the original voice cast members including EG Daily as Tommy, Nancy Catwright as Chucky, Kath Soucie as Phil & Lil, Cheryl Case as Angelica, and Cree Summer as Susie. Rugrats premiered in 1991 as part of Nickelodeon’s first batch of original series and ended up running for 13 years. It won multiple Emmys and Kids’ Choice Awards and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

IMAGE: Still from the trailer (JoBlo Animated Videos Youtube)

