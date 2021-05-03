'Russian Doll Season 2' Makers Rope In 'Hamilton' Actor Ephraim Sykes As A Guest Star

The Hamilton star Ephraim Sykes is one of the latest additions to the star cast of the upcoming Netflix's series, Russian Doll Season 2. According to a recent report by Deadline, Ephraim will join the Russian Doll Season 2 cast as a guest star alongside co-stars Annie Murphy, Carolyn Michelle Smith, and Sharlto Copley. Later, the American singer-actor took to his Instagram handle to officially break the big news to his fans.

Ephraim Sykes in 'Russian Doll Season 2' is 'honoured to work with geniuses'

After receiving an overwhelming response to the first & original season of the Natasha Lyonne-Leslye Headland-Amy Poehler series Russian Doll, streaming giant Netflix renewed the series for a second season in June 2019 and its filming had commenced back in March last year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the production of this mystery comedy-drama was halted and was later resumed in March 2021.

Now, a recent update about the much-awaited second season of Russian Doll is that Broadway star Ephraim Sykes has been roped in by the makers to make an appearance in the series as a guest star. After Deadline revealed the same in its latest report, the 35-year-old took to his Instagram handle to announce the same and wrote, "Soooooo honoured to work with these geniuses!! #GodIsGood". Previously, the South-African actor Sharlto Copley was also brought on board for Russian Doll Season 2 after Annie Murphy while details about their characters have been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

About 'Russian Dolls'

Russian Dolls premiered on Netflix back in February 2019 and went on to become of the highly-lauded series back then with multiple wins at the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix's website reads: "Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She's trapped in a surreal time loop -- and staring down the barrel of her own mortality." The first season of Russian Dolls starred Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Ashley in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast in supporting roles. The eight-episode series was jointly produced by Universal Television, JAX Media, Paper Kite Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

