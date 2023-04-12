Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan Promise Drama With A Twist

Earlier today, Maddock Films, released the teaser for their upcoming web series, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo. The series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angir Dhar, and Isha Talwar in lead roles, along with Deepak Dobriyal. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the series promises to be a daring and refreshing take on the 'saas-bahu' dynamic.

Maddock Films releases the teaser

Maddock Film's released the teaser for Saas Bahu and Flamingo, warning the audience that the series was not for the faint of heart. Their caption attached to the teaser read, "Chetaavani: Yeh kamajor dil vaalon ke liye nahin hai! Kripaya na dekhein. Kyun? Kyunki…. #HotstarSpecials #SaasBahuAurFlamingo. All episodes streaming from 5th May only on @disneyplushotstar".

All about Saas Bahu and Flamingo

The teaser opens to the credits song for hit television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as Dimple Kapadi and Radhika Madan appear on frame performing aarti. The colourful, rustic scenery and shots of merrymaking suddenly cut to the ladies wielding weapons and firing guns, as the theme song distorts in to seriousness. The teaser notably ends with a reflection on how there is always a difference between the daughter-in-law and the daughter, to which Madan's character quips "f*** this farak" (f*** the difference).

Dimple Kapadia's take on her new show

According to ANI report, Marveling at the chaotic colourful world director Homi has created, Dimple Kapadia shares how the series is a completely new take on the concept of a family drama. She shares how the series features the women in roles and situations which usually tend to be centred around the male characters. The veteran actress says, "(the show) is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos".

Homi Adajania decodes his work

Calling it the "maddest world" he has ever created, Homi Adajania cites the age-old adage, 'hell hath no fury like a woman scorned', as the inspiration behind the show. He shares how the women in the series band together to create an idea of morality that suits them best to deal with the lawlessness of their surroundings. Saas Bahu and Flamingo, will be available for streaming, starting 5 May.