Salman Khan Praises Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'; Says 'what A Comeback'

Hotstar launched its latest web show Aarya on June 19. The show has garnered a highly positive response from the viewers. Created by Ram Madhvani, the series marks Sushmita Sen's comeback to acting as well as her digital debut. With many stars praising her performance, the latest celebrity to join the list is actor Salman Khan. He took to his social media to post a video and was all praise for the show.

Salman Khan is all praise for Sushmita Sen's Aarya

In the video, Salman Khan narrates a dialogue from Aarya and urges people to watch the show if they wanted to hear more of such dialogues. Adding in a reference from the show, the actor said that Sushmita Sen's decision to make a comeback could either be "Sahi" or "Bohot Sahi".

Further modifying one of his popular dialogues, Salman said that once he started with the first episode, he could not stop without watching the entire show.

He wrote in the caption, "Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar!". [sic] Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have worked together in multiple films together. Some of their popular films include Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

What is Sushmita Sen's Aarya about?

The crime thriller series revolves around a homemaker named Aarya whose life turns upside down when she finds out that her husband deals in illegal medicines. She then threatens to divorce him if he does not fix his ways. Later, someone attempts to assassinate her husband in broad daylight.

When an investigation is launched, Aarya discovers that Tej Sareen is actually involved in an international drug racket and that the lives of her family are in danger. Taking matters into her own hands, Aarya wipes off her tears and picks up a gun. She transforms into a ruthless criminal for the sake of her family and to save them. Sushmita Sen plays a dominant character in the show and asserts that she can go to any lengths to save her family. She bears out her claws and dives right into her husband’s murky line of business.

