Salman Khan Raises Temperature In Shirtless Post-workout Pic, Flaunts Ripped Physique

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and he often gives his fans a sneak peek of his well-built physique through his films. At 54, the actor continues to maintain his physical fitness with regular workouts and the nationwide lockdown has not affected his routine. While under lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan has kept his fitness intact and his latest Instagram update is testament to that.

Kickstarting the weekend on a healthy note, the Dabangg actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the post-workout pic, the actor can be seen sitting on a bench in the gym with a cloth wrapped around his head. He captioned the post, "Just finished working out ....".

Have a look:

Read | When Salman Khan shared his experience of working with Prabhu Deva; details inside

Earlier last month, Salman had shared a picture from his workout session from his farmhouse where he could be seen in the gym with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. The photo shared by Salman Khan shows Jacqueline sneakily clicking pictures of the actor. He captioned the post, "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own!" (sic).

Have a look:

Read | Salman Khan's BTS fun video during the shooting of the film 'Bodyguard': Watch

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has been in the news recently for his tweet urging his fans to support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and loved ones. He tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful" (sic).

Read | Salman Khan's niece looks adorable enjoying Sohail's hugs, but with all precautions

What's next for Salman Khan?

The actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and others. Salman will be seen next in Prabhudeva's upcoming film Radhe along with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. The actor is also scheduled to feature in Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will release next year.

Read | Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry is better with Sushmita Sen or Karisma Kapoor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.