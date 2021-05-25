'Sam And Cat' Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About The Cast From The 2013 Drama

The 2013 series Sam and Cat was one of the most popular series at the time. The show was a spin-off of two shows namely, iCarly and Victorious. The character Sam from the show came from iCarly while Cat came from Victorious. The initial season of the show was quite successful and gained tremendous popularity over time. The series was a teenage sitcom drama where Sam and Cat two roommates meet by chance and start a babysitting business. Despite the limited cast of the show, the series went on to receive praise and thus we take a look at the cast and characters from Sam and Cat.

Sam and Cat Cast

Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett

Jennette played the role of the aggressive and dominating character of Sam. In the show Sam comes off as quite a strong character who is rude and stubborn, however, it is later revealed in the show iCarly that Sam actually has a heart of gold and is much more soft-hearted than she portrays herself to be. In Sam and Cat, she meets Cat by accident and joins the latter in her babysitting business. Throughout the show she is seen bossing around Cat, however, there is an amazing bond between the two best friends that can also be felt due to their chemistry.

Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine

Grande plays the role of Cat who is the polar opposite of Sam in terms of personality and behaviour. Cat is a cheerful person who is quite sweet, however, she is naive and takes things too seriously. While she always stays in her playful mood, she is also known to have a very sensitive heart. One of the popular gags on the show was the fact that Cat would faint each time she would get frightened. Her character on the show even dyes her hair red completely to remind herself of her favourite red velvet cupcake.

Cameron Ocasio as Dice

Cameron is the neighbour of Sam and Cat and lives with his mother and aunt. He is a matured and composed guy who is aware of all the rumours that float around town among the tenants. He also tries to make money for his expenses by selling unusual items. One of the most popular items he ever sold was a pair of scissors which he claimed were used to cut the hair of celebrities. In reality, he just borrowed the scissors from Cat a long time ago.

