Sam Heughan Urges 'Outlander' Fans To Respect Historic Shooting Locations Of The Show

Sam Heughan was recently a part of an interview where he requested the fans of his show, Outlander to respect the historical locations where the show has been shot at. The actor was joined by co-star Graham McTavish in his plea to maintain the location as is. Read along to find out what he said and why.

Sam Heughan requests Outlander fans to respect the historic shooting locations

A lot of fans of the historical show visit the sites where Outlander has been filmed at and the show’s success has also made an increase in tourism to the respective spots located in Scotland. Some of the locations where the show has been shot at include Culloden and Doune Castle. However, in his recent Sunday Times interview, lead actor Sam Heughan had an important message for viewers, who have visited the locations.

During his conversation with the outlet, Sam reiterated what Diana Gabaldon, author of the books has said earlier. The actor asked fans of the books and the TV series to take care and not harm the locations when they visit them. This comes after they heard that avid watchers of the show who were going to the sites were taking away things like stones are being picked up from the Culloden battlefields as souvenirs.

Heughan mentioned that he hopes people will understand the historical importance and value of the place after they read the books or even other books that talk about the locations. He said that probably after reading them people will have the realization and treat these places with the due respect that they deserve. The actor was seen with co-star Graham McTavish, as the two promoted their appearances at the Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival, where they will endorse their book Clanlands.

The message Sam had to give away was also agreed upon by McTavish. The latter said that he doesn’t approve of the fact that people were taking away souvenirs. Graham also added that these places are for everyone to witness and share, so if fans start dismantling them for their benefit, it will not benefit the others.

Promo Image Source: Sam Heughan's Instagram