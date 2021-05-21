Samantha Akkineni Is 'truly Honoured' To Bag A 'dream Role' In 'The Family Man 2'

The Telugu and Tamil film actor, Samantha Akkineni is all set for her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated web series, The Family Man 2. The second season of this popular espionage action thriller is all set to premiere on the streaming giant on June 4, 2021. Ahead of its release, Samantha spoke about being "truly honoured" to be a part of The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni reveals why she feels "lucky" to be a part of The Family Man 2

As The Family Man 2's release is just around the corner, Samantha Akkineni opened up about fans' excitement about the Raj and DK series in a promotional interview with Bollywood Hungama. In her interaction with the portal, the two-time Nandi Award-winning actor revealed individuals from 15 to 50 years have been lately approaching her to ask nothing about her career except the release date of The Family Man 2. She also expressed being "lucky" to be a part of this Manoj Bajpayee starrer and said it is the only thing that people back home are also asking her about.

Furthermore, speaking about her character in the upcoming show, Samantha stated that she feels "truly honoured" to have been roped in for playing a pivotal role in The Family Man 2 and called her character in the much-awaited series a "dream role". For the unversed, the Mahanati star will play a never-seen-before role in this Raj & DK directorial as Raji, who is a part of a terror group in Chennai. Meanwhile, the newly-release trailer of The Family Man's second season has been garnering immense love from the masses.

Check out the trailer of The Family Man 2 on YouTube below:

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 is jointly written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK while it is also helmed by the filmmaker duo, along with Suparn S Varma. Alongside Samantha and Manoj, the Amazon Prime Video series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar Sharma, Seema Biswas, and many others in key roles. In addition to Hindi, the crime action thriller will also be available to stream in Tamil and Telugu languages on the streamer.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

