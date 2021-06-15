Samantha Akkineni Offered THIS Amount For A New Web Series With Netflix?

Samantha Akkineni's last outing The Family Man 2 was a huge success. The sequel to The Family Man shows Samantha as an antagonist playing the role of Rajalakshmi Sekaran aka Raji, a rebel. The show marks her Bollywood debut as well. Her character portrayal has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

After the major success of The Family Man season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, reportedly, Samantha is in talks with another streaming giant Netflix for a web series. Read ahead for more details.

Samantha Akkineni reportedly to be offered a huge remuneration by Netflix

According to Telugu Asianet News, Samantha has been approached by Netflix for a new OTT web series. She is reportedly being offered a whopping Rs 8 crore by the streaming giant. Netflix is planning a trilingual web series and wants Samantha in the lead role. There is no official word from Netflix yet, but the media is abuzz with the rumours. This amount of remuneration for a female actor in the web series was never heard before. The Family Man 2 launched Samantha into newfound pan-Indian stardom, and Netflix wants to cash in on the opportunity. It remains to be seen if this rumour is true or not. Reportedly, Samantha is interested in the role but is yet to come on board. An official announcement can be expected soon if all things fall into the right place.

A look at Samantha's latest and upcoming projects

Samantha Akkineni made her TV debut with the talk show Sam Jam which consisted of eight episodes and different celebrities from the Telugu film industry like Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, to name a few, featured in it.

She is also roped in for a mythological film Shakuntalam where she will be seen as Shakuntala. The movie will be directed by Gunashekhar, who is primarily known for the 1996 children's Telugu-language mythological film Ramayanam. The actor is also slated to be seen in the film Kathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This Tamil-language movie will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.



(Image: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram)

