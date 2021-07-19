Samantha Akkineni Shares BTS Video; Seen Grooving On The Sets Of 'Family Man 2'

Samantha Akkineni, who was recently appreciated for her work in Family Man season 2, treated her fans by sharing behind the scenes video from the sets of the series. Samantha was seen in the role of Raji, AKA Rajlakshmi. The Telugu actor made her Hindi debut with the sequel of Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man series.The actor shared the video on Wednesday, July 14 and can be seen grooving and singing on the set. She was seen enjoying her favorite song. Samantha also appreciated all the bathroom singers singing their hearts out, irrespective of how they sing.



Watch the video here-

The video was posted on her official Instagram account and was a black and white video. The video was captioned, “In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk. For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role .. Issa method yo Yes.. yessssss the voice .. this one is for all the bad singers we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!! @sadhnasingh1 for better or worse (sic).”

Jokingly, she also wrote in her post that this is how she prepared for the role in the movie. She has been treating her 17 million followers with such videos, in the past, she had shared several such moments.



The makers of the show have also shared some BTS memes. As Family Man 2 completed one month, the makers of the show Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K aka Raj and DK celebrated the occasion through their social media handles. Raj and DK on their official Instagram handle shared some BTS pictures of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer show but with a funny twist.The action thriller recently entered the most popular shows list on IMDb and the team was over the moon.

The 'Family Man 2' on most popular shows list on IMDb

Creators and directors, Raj & DK shared a screenshot of the 100 Titles arranged as per popularity on IMDb and announced that their series was the ‘fourth most popular show in the world right now.’ With a rating of 8.8, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer was only behind the recently released Loki, Sweet Tooth, Mare of Easttown and even had a better rating than the shows on No 2 and No 3.

'The Family Man 2'

The Family Man 2 was released on June 14 on OTT platform Amazon Prime. Thriller web series was directed by Raj Nidomoru and Krishna DK. The show was loosely based on the LTTE group and Sri Lankan civil war. The cast of the show was- Manoj Bajpayee, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Mehul Thakur, Sunny Hinduja and others. The show has received good reviews and was appreciated by the critics.



