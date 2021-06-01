Samantha Akkineni Underwent Immense Training For Her Role In 'The Family Man Season 2'

South diva, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in the highly-anticipated drama, The Family Man 2. She will be seen portraying the character of Srikant Tiwari's arch-nemesis, Raji. As you await the release of the espionage drama, The Family Man 2, take a look at the interesting facts about how Samantha Akkineni prepared herself for the role of Raji.

Samantha Akkineni's preparations for 'The Family Man 2'

She is passionate

The South diva strives to give her best in every role she portrays. Samantha Akkineni as Raji in the new season plays Srikant's opponent and works in a garment factory. To portray her role as realistically as possible, Samantha actually learned the art of weaving in the real garment factory. She also sought help from the workers in the factory, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Underwent intense training

The actor went through rigorous training to transform herself for the role of Raji. According to the outlet, the actor went through physical training every day. She often shared glimpses of it on her Instagram handle.

Samantha researched for her role

To understand her character of Raji, Samantha did intense research on how she wanted her character to look on screen. According to the reports, the actor locked herself in a room for three days and watched multiple documentaries to understand her character.

The drama marks her OTT debut

The Family Man 2 marks Samantha Akkineni's OTT debut in never-seen-before-avatar. Her character is extremely deglamorized. The actor also holds a gun for the first time in this series.

The Family Man 2 also features actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, while Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani reprising their character of JK Talpade and Suchitra Tiwari. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the essential roles. The Family Man season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of September 2019.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.