Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares BTS Pictures Of ‘Citadel’ Alongside Varun Dhawan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to social media and shared a number of behind-the-scenes images of Citadel. She posted the pictures on Instagram where she is seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan, Sita R Menon, and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K (otherwise known as Raj and DK). She simply captioned the post as "January."

This comes a few days after the announcement of Samantha playing the female lead in the show.

The Russo Brothers, who have been part of many critically acclaimed projects such as Community, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are behind the conceptualisation of Citadel. The Samantha-Varun led project will serve as the Indian installment of Citadel, which will be part of the Citadel Universe created by the Russo Brothers.

Samantha Prabhu on Citadel

Samantha Prabhu spoke with Variety upon being announced for the series. She said it was a decision she took in a heartbeat, and it's practically homecoming for her since she has already worked with the team on The Family Man. She also praised the Russo Brothers for Citadel and its global, interconnected storylines.

“When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO"

She further said working with Varun Dhawan is something she's looking forward to, and said that he is "someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him.” The project is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil are overseeing the production of the Citadel series throughout the globe, including the Indian Original series.