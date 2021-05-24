Samantha's 'The Family Man 2' Gets More Opposition, Vaiko Writes To Javadekar On 'ban'

The controversy over the web series The Family Man 2 continued over the portrayal of alleged ‘anti-Tamil’ visuals involving Samantha Akkineni. After NTK founder Seeman, another politician, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, and MDMK general secretary Vaiko joined the fray seeking a ‘ban’ on the show. The politician has urged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take action against the show.

Vaiko seeks ban on The Family Man 2

A section of netizens had expressed their displeasure against The Family Man 2 after the trailer that released on May 19, over the alleged portrayal of Samantha’s character Raji as a soldier of the LTTE, the organisation involved in the Sri Lankan civil war. Netizens termed the show as ‘anti-Tamils’ for showcasing Tamilians as ‘terrorists.’

Vaiko wrote a letter to Javdekar, calling the The Family Man 2 as an ‘objectionable show that depiticted ‘Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents and having links with Pakistan’. The leader claimed that ‘Tamil speaking Samantha’ was being depicted as a ‘terrorist’ having links with ‘Pakistan terrorists.’ He wrote that the visuals had ‘hurt the sentiments’ of Tamil people and Tamil culture and was 'offensive against Tamil community.' “The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objection over such act and are protesting against the serial," he wrote in his letter. He urged the Ministry to ‘take immediate action to stop the release of The Family Man 2. Otherwise, the people of Tamil Nadu will react very seriously and the Government has to face serious consequences,” his letter read.

The Family Man 2 Controversy

Recently, NTK founder Seeman, who has had a fascination and personal association with the LTTE, had opined, "The preview of 'The Family Man 2', which has been announced for release on the Amazon Prime website, and the footage featured in it are shocking. It is obvious that the series, which portrays the LTTE as terrorists and seeks to portray Tamil people ​​as violent, is portrayed as such intentionally and the mere thought of broadcasting it is akin to causing violence against the Tamil community." Seeman had also warned of the ‘worst possible consequences’ if the Tamil community was misrepresented.

The Family Man 2 has been created and directed by Raj & DK and stars Manoj Bajpayee as an undercover intelligence officer attempting to battle the organisation. The series hits Amazon Prime on June 4.

