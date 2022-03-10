'Scam 1992' Fame Hemant Kher Inspires Fans With His Transformation; Pratik Gandhi Reacts

Fondly known for his role as Ashwin Mehta in the hit series Scam 1992, Hemant Kher took to his social media account on Thursday and shared an exciting post with his fans and followers online. He posted two pictures flaunting his physical transformation and left his fans in awe of him.

Several individuals including his Scam 1992 co-star Pratik Gandhi also took to the comments section to hail the actor for his hard work.

Pratik Gandhi reacts to Hemant Kher's physical transformation

Hemant Kher headed to his Instagram account on Thursday and gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his new self. He mentioned that the path to losing weight is a 'joyful phenomenon' and mentioned that he is still on his journey. He thanked several people for being able to reach where he is, including his trainer. He wrote, "Here are glimpses of NEW ME! The process of losing weight is a joyful phenomenon! I am experiencing it every day! And the journey is on ! I would like to thank a lot of people for guiding and supporting me on this journey!" The actor was seen showcasing his all-new physical transformation as he donned a simple grey t-shirt and struck a post as he tucked his hands into the pockets of his ripped jeans.

Take a look at Hemant Kher's transformation here -

Pratik Gandhi took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Gajjab", but Satyajeet Dubey also commented on the post and mentioned how proud he was of the actor's transformation. Popular actors, including Zaheer Iqbal, Anjali Barot, Pranutan Bahl, and others also hailed the actor on his all-new look. Several fans of the actor also left some sweet comments for him and hailed his transformation. Some also asked him about some of the fitness and diet tips that came in handy for him. Many others also dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section of the actor's post.

Hemant Kher's films

The actor has been seen in several hit projects apart from Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 as well. He was part of the 2020 Unpaused cast, in which he took on the role of a watchman, and was also seen in Notebook, which was released in 2019. He was most recently seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness and was hailed for his terrific on-screen performance.

Image: Instagram/@hemant__kher, @pratikgandhiofficial