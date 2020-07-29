'Schitt's Creek' Fame Annie Murphy Choked On Bacon After Learning About Emmy Nomination

Emmy 2020 nominations have been announced and Schitt's Creek has garnered a number of major nods from the jury including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor - Comedy Series, Lead Actress- Comedy Series and Supporting Actor - Comedy Series. Annie Murphy, who has received a nomination for 'Supporting Actress - Comedy Series' for Schitt's Creek has now shared what her reaction was when she came to know about the major achievement. Check it out below -

Annie Murphy's Emmy nominations reaction

Annie spoke to a news portal right after her nominations were announced. The actor revealed that her nominations were announced, she was actually sitting on the floor eating pancakes. When Annie found out about her nomination, she immediately choked on a piece of bacon. Murphy described her choke on a piece of bacon to be a reactionary gasp after knowing that she has been nominated.

While Annie expressed that she is happy for the nomination, she believes it is enough to indulge in mimosas for the next few days to celebrate. Whereas, the actor was also asked to reveal what her Emmy's night plans will be, which is most likely going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Schitt's Creek actor revealed that the extent of her plans for Emmy's night will be pyjamas and pizza. Annie wished to come clean with her natural state of life stating that being in pyjamas all the time and pizza can be deemed as her way of life. Annie described this time of her life to be wonderful and exciting and there will be a lot of mimosas on the 'horizon' for her around Emmy's night.

Image courtesy - Schitt's Creek on Instagram

Schitt's Creek wrapped its final season recently and Annie expressed that she is very grateful to have played a character which was all about love, kindness and inclusivity. By the end of the show, Annie's character Alexis revolved to become a kinder person which is an important aspect for the actor to emphasize. Whereas, according to the actor, her character in Schitt's Creek promotes self-love even with a broken heart which sets her apart from others.

