'Schitt's Creek' Star Daniel Levy Shares A Hilarious Emmy Memory On Mother's Day; See Post

With Mother's Day being celebrated on Sunday, 9 May, throughout the world, many celebrities got creative with their wishes for their mother. While some posted heartfelt notes for their mothers, some just took a chance to get funny with their wishes like Schitt's Creek star Daniel Devy. The 37-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to post a family picture from last year's Emmy's with a quirky caption that left everyone in splits.

In the post, Dan Levy had posted a photo of himself with his mother Deborah Divine and his father and sister, also his Schitt's Creek co-stars, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy respectively. The family was seen dressed in a glam avatar with both Daniel and Eugene wearing Tuxedos whereas Sarah was seen pulling off a black flowy dress and Deborah wore a sharp black dress with puffed-up sleeves. While the family was all smiling in the picture Daniel was surely struggling with the fitting of his tux which looked a bit tight and Dan Levy did not hold back to call it out in his wish for mother's day. He took to his caption and wrote "Celebrating my Mom today. And the fading memory of wearing hard clothes. Love you."

Daniel's Schitt's Creek co-star Jennifer Robertson poured her heart out for the family and wrote, "Love this family. Happy Deb day!". His Happiest Season co-star Mary Steenburgen wrote "Love this photo! Happy Mother's Day, Deb!!!!!". Lindsey Byrnes wrote "Hard Clothes hurt" whereas Olivia Munn wrote "This whole family is" with heart eyes emoticon. Many fans remembered Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy's characters who played his mother Moira and sister Alexis respectively in Schitt's Creek and wrote comments like "But where's Moira" and the other wrote, "I was like wow Alexis looks different.. I forgot that she is not your real sister lol".

Deborah Divine's hilarious response to Daniel Levy's Mother's Day tweet

Daniel Levy's mother Deborah had the best response to his Mother's Day tweet which was initially meant to take a dig at his sister Sarah. Adding a picture of him with his dad Eugene and his mother, Dan Levy took to his Twitter to share well wishes for his mom on May 9, he joked that he was honoring her by posting a picture that did not include his sister.

We love you, @tingtime! Honoring you by finding a pic that doesn’t have @sarahlevy_ in it. (📸 George Pimentel) pic.twitter.com/O94x5OfYzX — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 9, 2021

And you are? — deb d (@tingtime) May 9, 2021

