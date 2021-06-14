Schitt's Creek's Daniel Levy Wishes 'lil Sis' Annie On 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' Premiere

Schitt's Creek's Alexis aka Annie Murphy's latest televison comedy-drama series Kevin Can F**k Himself premiered on June 13, Sunday on AMC+. Ahead of the release, her Schitt's Creek's co-star and on-screen brother, Daniel Levy send his best wishes to the actor through a social media post. On June 13, David aka Daniel Levy took to his Instagram handle, shared a picture with Annie Murphy, and penned a note wishing her all the best.

Daniel Levy's best wishes to Annie, ahead of 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' premiere

As seen in Daniel Levy's Instagram post, Schitt's Creek's David is seen posing with Schitt's Creek's Alexis. Here, the latter hugs the former from behind as he poses with his quirky smile. The picture is from sets of the comedy-drama sitcom, Schitt's Creek. Wishing Annie Murphy on the release of Kevin Can F**k Himself, Daniel Levy said, "Lil sis has a big new show premiering today and I’m very proud of her". He further urged, "Go watch @annefrances shine in #kevincanfhimself on AMC+!".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Daniel Levy's Instagram were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Continuously impressed by her", while another added, "Awesome – looking forward to it!". A fan comment read as "Having to buy amc + and trying to figure out how to do it . Annie is so talented .. can’t wait to see her new show". Another fan commented, "Y’all just supporting each other’s careers like it’s a family. Love it". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Annie Murphy in Kevin Can F*** Himself plays the lead role of Allison McRoberts. The television series is a dark comedy that follows the life of Allison and how the world thinks that her life is absolutely flawless. However, the reality is different when one looks closely. The show will be told from the point of view of a sitcom wife. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show stars Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Kevin Chapman, Alex Bonifer, Candice Coke among many others. Kevin Can F**k Himself is an eight-episode series, next episode premieres on June 20.

