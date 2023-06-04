Scoop Review: Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja Elevate Hansal Mehta's Gripping Thriller

Hansal Mehta-directed Scoop is a delectable crime thriller set in the intriguing and chaotic world of journalism. The six-episode series takes off after the brutal murder of a seasoned crime reporter and delves deeper into the complex nexus between media, underworld, politics and the police. Mehta takes his storytelling a notch higher after Scam 1992 and Faraaz. Like Scam, the new show also draws inspiration from a book, and narrates a gripping tale of deceit and ambition.

Scoop follows the story of news journalists. The protagonist is Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), a committed reporter who rises in ranks in a short span of time. She finds herself at crossroads after her contemporary Jaideb Sen (Prosenjit Chatterjee) is murdered. What follows is a series of red herrings and ghost chase involving the police, journalists and wanted gangsters.

Karishma Tanna rises up to the occasion

(Karishma Tanna plays crime reporter Jagruti Pathak in Scoop, streaming on Netflix | Image: Twitter)

In a breaking news scenario, what happens when the reporter becomes the story? Scoop introduces Jagruti, a passionate print journalist who is neck deep in the world of crime reporting. She has murky dealings with the underworld and police on a daily basis as she chases 'page one stories' to stay relevant in the business.

Her ambitions keep throwing her in the midst of complicated situations, even life-threatening at times, but she takes the challenges head on. In Jagruti, Hansal Mehta presents us a modern-day role model who is unflinching in the face of danger.

Karishma Tanna rises up to the occasion and delivers a sincere performance. She mirrors the emotions of a woman fighting the odds in a man's world, effectively. She is expressive and restrained in equal measures, often lending sensitivity to her portrayal.

Strong supporting performances

(6-episode series Scoop is directed by Hansal Mehta | Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja complement Karishma Tanna's performance in Scoop. Harman as Harshvardhan Shroff, Mumbai's top cop, comes across as someone who has buried within him deep secrets. He is meticulous in his job and good at deceiving. Harshvardhan goes to the gym to stay in shape, but isn't. It is as if the system has worn him out and he is out there playing by his own rules.

Its refreshing to see Harman make a strong comeback on screen after a short hiatus. He brings to life the characters' many layers and packs a solid punch. Zeeshan manages to be the moral compass of the show, striking a balance between the unscrupulous hunt for a breaking story and stepping up to be the supportive boss that Jagruti and his co-workers need him to be as they get sucked deeper into tricky situations.

Hansal Mehta captivates his audience yet again

(Scoop is Hansal Mehta's new series after Scam 1992 | Image: Twitter)

Hansal Mehta delivers an entertaining watch with Scoop. It is a fast paced thriller that only slows down for stray family scenes intending to depict a more humane side of the rivalling characters. The background score is a major highlight and takes the storytelling to new heights. Achint's end credits music is unskippable and captures the mysterious and edgy tone of the show beautifully.

Between sensationalism of the next breaking story, underworld and professional rivalries lies the heart and soul of the show. Scoop is a faithful attempt at unravelling the story of a career-oriented woman, a reporter who becomes the report.

(Rating: 3.5/5)