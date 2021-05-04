Last Updated:

'Secret Invasion' To Cast Killian Scott, Fans Excited To See Him In MCU

Secret Invasion is a part of Marvel Phase 4 and the release date is yet to be revealed. Killian Scott is in negotiations to be a part of the cast.

In frame: Killian Scott; Source: A still from Dublin Murders

Secret Invasion is an upcoming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. The show will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, is currently under development. According to a recent report, actor Killian Scott is in negotiations to be a part of the cast. Here's how fans reacted to the report of Killian Scott's casting. 

Killian Scott in talks to join the cast of the Marvel show 

Deadline has reported that Killian Scott might be joining the cast of the show but there is no information about his character. Secret Invasion will mark Killian’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taking to Twitter, fans have expressed their excitement about seeing the actor on screen. One fan commented, “As a fan on 'Damnation,' I am looking forward to Killian Scott joining Marvel's 'Secret Invasion.' #SecretInvasion #Damnation.” Another said, “i’m definitely unfamiliar with Killian Scott but i’ve got 2 ideas... 1) if Marvel trusts him in a project, i wholeheartedly back that 2) anybody with the name Killian is dope” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Marvel Phase 4's Secret Invasion 

In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn will be reprising their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively. The show also features Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. The show will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Secret Invasion was announced during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Marvel Studios. The show is a part of Marvel Phase 4 and the release date is yet to be revealed. The Secret Invasion comic has received positive reviews from readers and fans are looking forward to the show.

More about Killiam Scott 

Killian Scott was last seen as the lead character of Detective Rob Reilly on the crime drama series Dublin Murders. He is known for shows such as Love/Hate, Jack Taylor, Ripper Street, Strike, and Damnation. He will soon be seen in the new courtroom drama series 61st Street opposite Courtney B. Vance. He has starred in the films such as The Commuter, Trespass Against Us, Get Up and Go and more.

(Promo Image source: A still from Dublin Murders)

