Secret Invasion Trailer Out, Nick Fury Steps Up To Prevent Imminent Alien Attack

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming mini series Secret Invasion. The show, starring Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke in lead roles, also revealed its premier date. The series is all set to premiere on June 21 on OTT.

In the trailer, Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury. The backdrop is set in the present-day MCU. The six-episode series picks up from where WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with shapeshifting Skrulls teaming up with allies from their recently wrecked home planet in an effort to takeover Earth.

Nick learns about the clandestine invasion on Earth by a group of Skrulls and makes allies with Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos. They fight against time to prevent an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of Secret Invasion on their Twitter handle and wrote, "Who do you trust? Marvel Studios’ @SecretInvasion, an Original series, is streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. #SecretInvasion."

The Ali Selim's directorial also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle among others.

Martin Freeman on Secret Invasion

Before the trailer of Secret Invasion was dropped, Martin Freeman teased fans and said that the show "unlike anything Marvel has done before." He further stated that the tone of the series is "pretty dark, both figuratively and literally."

"It feels pretty different to the stuff I’ve seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn’t be that able to describe. Again, I’ve not seen it. I’ve not even read all of it," he said.